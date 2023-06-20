ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shehryar Afridi, who was arrested in the case filed in Police Station I-9 after the May 9 incidents, has been granted bail, the court has ordered his release on bail.

According to reports, Additional and Sessions Judge Naveed Khan granted the bail application of former federal minister Shehryar Afridi and ordered him to submit a surety bond of one lakh rupees.

Shahyar Afridi filed a post-arrest bail application. The court on Monday rejected Shahryar Afridi’s plea for physical remand and sent him to Adiala jail on judicial remand.