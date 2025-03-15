Islamabad – TheNetwork for Consumer Protection has strongly criticized the government’s decision to discourage solarization by reducing the electricity buyback rate by one third to Rs10 per unit and scrapping net billing. TheNetwork has called the move a bad gift on the eve of World Consumer Rights Day, March 15, 2025, which focuses on the theme of a “Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles”.

The decision, applicable to new net-metering consumers, was taken at a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet says that the power companies will purchase surplus solar electricity from consumers at Rs10 per unit during the day, while selling grid electricity at Rs42 per unit (off-peak) and Rs 48 per unit (peak) after sunset, excluding taxes and duties.

Nadeem Iqbal, CEO, TheNetwork says, “A Just Transition” should not come at the expense of consumers but should empower them with fair pricing, accessible clean energy, and strong regulatory support. As World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) highlights the importance of sustainable lifestyles, policymakers must ensure that energy policies are align with consumer interests rather than creating barriers to renewable energy adoption.”

“According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), by the end of FY 2023-24, Pakistan’s installed electric power generation capacity reached 45,888 MW, but the actual annual utilization was only 33.88%. This means consumers were forced to pay for 66.12% of unutilized capacity, an unjust burden that worsens energy affordability. Instead of rewarding inefficiencies, we must prioritize consumer-centric energy policies that ensure affordability, accessibility, and accountability,” Nadeem demands.

TheNetwork is a council member of the Consumer International (CI), an umbrella organisation of over 200 organisations in more than 100 countries. Consumer International says: “Every day, billions of consumers make choices that directly shape our planet’s future—yet sustainable options often remain out of reach. For WCRD, CI, with its Members and partners, is united in a global call for A just transition to sustainable lifestyles. This theme reflects the urgent need to make sustainable and healthy lifestyle choices available, accessible, and affordable for all consumers – while ensuring that these transitions uphold people’s basic rights and needs.”

“Sustainability is the defining challenge meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. Without accelerated progress, global goals on environment and socio-economic development are at risk, and more and more consumers will find themselves without access to basic rights and needs.”

The impact of these crises is not just environmental but also economic and social, undermining progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A sustainable transition must ensure affordability and accessibility for consumers, making eco-friendly choices more available while safeguarding basic rights. Over 80% of consumers worldwide hold governments, businesses, and international institutions responsible for implementing necessary changes, while 88% believe large corporations should encourage governments to take stronger climate action.

The impact of the climate crisis is already being felt globally. Pollution causes at least 9 million premature deaths annually. By 2030, climate change is expected to cause an additional 250,000 deaths per year due to undernutrition, malaria, diarrhea, and heat stress.

A three-degree temperature rise could expose 600 million people to flooding. Heat stress is projected to reduce total working hours globally by 2.2% and shrink global GDP by US$2.4 trillion in 2030.

The transition to clean energy is not just necessary—it is already proving to be economically beneficial. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that clean energy accounted for 10% of global economic growth in 2023. The Food Systems Economics Commission highlights that food system transformation alone could add US$10 trillion to the global economy annually, with 70% of this benefit linked to dietary shifts.

Despite the urgency, barriers remain in enabling consumers to take meaningful action. A GlobeScan study (2023) found that 49% of consumers cite affordability as the biggest challenge in adopting sustainable lifestyles, while availability remains a concern for 58%. Cultural norms, misinformation, and limited access to eco-friendly alternatives continue to hinder progress.

Consumers’ groups world over call for a just transition to sustainable lifestyles that upholds the legitimate needs of consumers. This includes access to essential needs such as food and energy and the protection of people’s health and safety. Make sustainable and healthy choices more available, accessible, and affordable for all, rather than placing the onus of responsibility on individual consumers. Ensure consumer voices are heard at all levels of governance, as well as by businesses, with a focus on including and protecting vulnerable and low-income consumers. And, recognise that pathways to sustainable lifestyles vary across contexts, what works in one setting may not be feasible or relevant in another, as local priorities and challenges shape unique approaches.