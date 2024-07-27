The PTI returns to the National Assembly more than two years after lawmakers loyal to former prime minister Imran Khan tragically quit from the house in the wake of the April 2022 motion of no-confidence.

By finally recognizing 39 of the party’s 80 returned candidates as “PTI lawmakers,” the Election Commission has carried out a portion of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the reserved seats issue. Recall that before to the general election on February 8, everyone of these 39 candidates had disclosed their party affiliation in one form or another.

The court provided 41 additional applicants who were unable to do so with an additional chance to reaffirm their affiliation by submitting signed and notarized statements to the ECP.The majority of these 41 candidates have previously submitted their statements, but their status is still pending because the ECP is currently “confused” about how to confirm their allegiance.

It will take time to determine whether the ECP's hostility toward the PTI was motivated by coercion or by something else. Whatever the situation, it has long seemed apparent that its goals do not seem to lie in midwifery and democratic facilitation.The Commission would not have persisted in delaying the Supreme Court's unequivocal ruling in the reserved seats case if its only goal had been to guarantee that all parties with a public mandate were granted their proper seat in parliament. The fact that it is still looking for ways to obstruct the verdict's easy execution is concerning, in part because a number of regime-aligned "analysts" have confidently claimed on TV since the ruling that the PTI will "never" receive the allocated seats. It is hoped that this isn't a deliberate attempt to undermine the Supreme Court.