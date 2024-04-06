The details of the case filed against the judges of Lahore High Court on receiving suspicious letters have come to light.

According to the FIR, the judicial system was criticized by referring to the Tehreek-e-Namous Pakistan Movement, and ‘welcome to bacillus anthracite’ was written in the letters.

According to the FIR, these words were used to threaten the judges, an attempt was made to influence the decisions of the judges through letters, but the investigation of the matter is ongoing.

Investigative sources say that ‘bacillus anthracite’ is a type of bacteria that is commonly found in animals.

According to investigative sources, the forensic report has indicated that 70 mg of arsenic was found in the letters.