Finally, Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar welcomes baby boy into the world.

Both Gauahar and Zaid shared the same post on their Instagram accounts to announce the news of the baby boy’s birth.

They shared a sweet poster with the words “It’s a Boy. Our bundle of joy greets you in the name of the wonderful world. arrived on May 10th, 2023, to teach us the true meaning of happiness. Thank you to everyone for their prayers and affection, says our blessed boy. Parents Gauahar and Zaid are grateful and amused.

The caption on the photo was simply “Allahumma baarik fihi” written by the couple.

Since the new parents announced the news, their Instagram account has been inundated with congratulations. Many famous people from the entertainment world showered Gauahar and Zaid with love and blessings.

For illustration, the pair was congratulated by Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma. Vikrant Massey, a Mirzapur actor, wrote: “Bahut bahut mubaarak to you both.”

As Sophie Choudry said, “MashaAllah… enormous congratulations to you folks! May Allah provide your baby boy continued health and pleasure.

The couple shared their first pregnancy news with their followers on social media in December 2022 by uploading an animated video.