The late Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has been blessed with a baby boy.Bakhtawar revealed on Twitter that the child was born on October 5.We are excited to announce the birth of our second baby son, she wrote in a tweet.

On October 10 of last year, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari gave birth to her first son, Mir Hakim. His name served as a homage to her late uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto and late grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari.

Benazir Bhutto’s daughter wed businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.She is Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s first granddaughter. On January 25, 1990, she was born in Karachi..