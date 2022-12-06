ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: To commemorate 30 years after the Babri Masjid demolition, several Muslim organisations in India marked Black Day on Tuesday.Hindu mobs destroyed the 16th-century mosque on December 6, 1992, igniting civil turmoil that claimed the lives of over 2,000 people.

As Muslims around the world observe December 6 as Black Day, social media users are denouncing the awful recollections of Hindu mobsters who destroyed the three domes of an iconic mosque in north India with the hashtags #BabriMasjid and #BabriZindaHai.

The iconic Babri Masjid was tragically destroyed by BJP-RSS radicals one year ago today, the Foreign Office stated amid the condemnation.Pakistan has once again urged India to protect mosques and Islamic sacred sites in India and to rebuild the Babri Masjid at its original location.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the temple’s foundation three years ago after India’s highest court approved the construction of a temple on the site of the old Babri mosque, which had been demolished.

The ruling party plans to build the Hindu temple amid other radical measures to placate its Hindu nationalist supporters.