Waqar Younis shared the clip of the private TV program on social media and wrote, “You guys are happy, this is a very funny act.

Former national team fast bowler Waqar Younis also raised his voice on the issue of Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam’s personal WhatsApp chat being leaked.

The matter has been discussed in the media and social media ever since former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif claimed that PCB seniors did not respond to Babar Azam’s messages.

Yesterday Chairman PCB showed a personal chat of Babar Azam with CEO PCB Salman Naseer in a private TV show which was also telecasted during the live show.

The host of the program released a video statement on the social media in which he said that we did not want to show this chat but when Zaka Ashraf said during the live show that you should show it, we decided to show it at that time. Which we should not have done, we are sorry if anyone has been offended by our action.

Now Pakistan’s former fast bowler Waqar Younis also criticized this issue on social media and asked what are you guys trying to do?

Waqar Younis also shared the clip of the private TV program on social media and wrote that it is a very funny act.

Babar’s WhatsApp chat leak case, Waqar Younis explodes

The former fast bowler of the national team wrote that you are happy, please leave Babar Azam alone, he is an asset of Pakistan cricket.