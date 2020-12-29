ISLAMABAD : Two news judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take oath on Wednesday (today).

Prominent lawyers Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will be administered oath by the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minahllah. The courtrooms of both the newly appointed judges have been made and their nameplates have also been installed. Earlier, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed approved the nomination of Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, for appointment as judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan was held in the Supreme Court building under Article 175-A of the Constitution. Last month, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah proposed the names of Mr Sattar and Mr Jahangiri for the two positions. Sattar has studied Master of Law (LLM) at the Harvard School of Law. He is also a writer, columnist and analyst. Jahangiri, a former advocate general for Islamabad, is an expert in criminal, constitutional and civil laws. He was elected as president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association in 2016. Previously, he was president of the District Bar Association of Islamabad.