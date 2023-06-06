Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan are enjoying their time at Harvard University and sharing their experiences with fans after arriving at the prestigious institution.

The cricketing duo, who enrolled in the esteemed curriculum last month, has been welcomed by the executive education program on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS) at Harvard Business School.

Both Babar and Rizwan prioritise their studies while actively networking and establishing connections at their new university, developing friendships in the process.

This time, Babar made a suggestion about “joining” another sport while posing with other Harvard students and a professor at the illustrious institution.

“Perhaps it’s time for @iMRizwanPak and I to switch sports when champions like @francis_ngannou, @USMAN84kg, and @jaboowins pledge to play cricket. Thoughts?”

When champions like @francis_ngannou, @USMAN84kg and @jaboowins vouching to play cricket, may be it is time for @iMRizwanPak and I to join another sports. Thoughts? 🙄🤔 pic.twitter.com/zK0boCq7OI — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) June 5, 2023

The two cricketers were seen taking pictures with Jameis Winston, the quarterback for the New England Patriots, Lineal MMA Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, and Nigerian-American mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman, giving the impression that the three athletes were “vouching to play cricket” and leaving him and Rizwan to play another sport.

A day before, a picture of Rizwan and his teacher went popular online. The wicketkeeper-batter was seen giving the woman a copy of the Holy Quran in the picture.

Netizens were touched by his kind deed and praised Rizwan for “spreading Islam.”