Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, has replaced Babar Azam as the top T20I batter in the ICC rankings. Rizwan achieved a career-high 815 points thanks to his match-winning innings of 78* off 57 against Hong Kong in the group stage and 71 of 51 against India in the Asia Cup Super 4.

After Babar, who topped the list for a total of 1155 days, and Misbah-ul-Haq, who held the top spot for 313 days from April 20, 2008, to February 27, 2009, Rizwan has taken the top spot for the first time. He is the third Pakistani player to hold that position.

Babar’s poor performance at the Asia Cup, where the captain scored just 33 runs in three games, also corresponded with Rizwan’s fortunes.

As of Wednesday, when Pakistan plays Afghanistan, Rizwan is also the competition’s top run scorer with 192 runs.

Since the beginning of 2021, Rizwan has been producing reliable performances in the shortest format, scoring a total of 1541 runs in 33 games at an average of 73.38 and a strike rate of 133.76.

He also leads all players who have played at least 15 innings of T20I since January 2021 in terms of goals scored and average.

Pathum Nissanka, the opening batsman for Sri Lanka, rose one spot to No. 8 as a result of his strong tournament performance.

In his past three games, he scored 20, 35, and 52 points. On Tuesday, his 50 points helped Sri Lanka defeat India in a chase of 174 points and move closer to the final playoff berth.

Kusal Mendis, Nissanka's opening partner, also made significant progress, moving up 63 spots to land in 41st place after scoring a respectable 57 off 37 balls.

Both the middle-order batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa (up 31 spots to 68th) and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka (up 11 spots to 39th) have made significant advancements.

Virat Kohli climbed to 29th place following his 44-ball 60 against Pakistan, while India’s skipper Rohit Sharma moved up four spots to 13th after reaching 72 off 41 against Sri Lanka.

Rahmatullah Gurbaz, a 20-year-old batsman from Afghanistan, improved by 14 spots to move up to position 15 in the rankings after scoring 84 runs in 45 balls against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 match, despite the fact that it was in vain.