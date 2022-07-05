Former federal minister and MQM leader Babar Ghauri were given a seven-day detention order by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday. Ghauri only arrived back in the nation yesterday night.

The ex-federal minister was brought before the court today by the police, who had earlier taken Ghauri into prison and were asking for his remand.

The MQM commander, who was regarded as a close ally of the previous president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, was transported to court under heavy security while seated in the front seat of the police car.

When Ghauri appeared in court, the police informed the judge that they accused him of encouraging a provocative speech and that the Super Highway Police Station has filed a complaint against him.The judge granted the police a seven-day remand of Ghauri after hearing their arguments.

After the hearing, Ghauri spoke to the media and claimed that the claims against him are “baseless” and that if they were true, he “would not have returned.”