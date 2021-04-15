KARACHI: Pakistan’s former head coach Mickey Arthur praised Babar Azam after the young batter became the world’s number ODI batsman.

Speaking to this correspondent, Arthur said Babar is an exceptional talent and deserves all the laurels he is achieving. “Babar is a very special talent and deserves everything he is achieving because he works incredibly hard at his game and is a great professional,” he said. It must be noted here that Arthur is considered one of the main men behind Babar’s successful career. He played under Arthur’s coaching in the Pakistan team and Karachi Kings.