ISLAMABAD: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has penned a heartfelt open letter to cricket fans, promising them that the Men in Green will return home from the England series as victors.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, Azam can be seen typing away on his laptop.

“Players and fans have a very special relationship,” Azam’s voice can be heard in the background. “They are nothing without each other”.

The world’s number one ranked ODI batsman heaped praise on Pakistani fans, saying that cheering every Pakistan victory and giving the team confidence every time they lose is what sets apart Pakistani fans from the rest.

Azam paid special tribute to the fans in the UK, where the team has recently arrived to play a series against England.

“The biggest fanbase we have, after Pakistan, is in the UK,” said the stellar batsman. “Whenever we come to England, cheering fans are present to support us from the airport to the hotels and the ground,” he added.

Azam said the last time Pakistan visited England, the team missed the Pakistani fans as the stands stood empty due to the COVID-19 protocols.

He called on the fans around the globe to cheer the Men in Green from their homes and on social media.

The captain of the Pakistan team promised not to disappoint them.

“We have come here with the spirit to win and will, Insha’Allah, return home as victors,” he said.

Pakistan begin their campaign against the World Cup winners on July 8. Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is against England before the tour concludes on July 20.