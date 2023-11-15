If Babar Azam resigns as captain, the board will accept it, but as another option, the board has decided to remove Babar Azam from the captaincy: Babar Azam’s captaincy ended after the defeat in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

According to sources, Test, ODI, and T20 captain Babar Azam will now play as a player.

Sources say that if Babar Azam resigns as captain, the board will accept it, but as another option, the board has decided to remove Babar Azam from captaincy.

According to sources, Shan Masood is a strong candidate to become the Test captain on the tour of Australia, while Shaheen Afridi is a strong candidate for the T20 leadership in the tour of New Zealand.

Sources said that Shaheen Afridi will be the captain of Pakistan in the 2024 ICC World T20.

Under Babar Azam’s captaincy, Pakistan could not win any ICC or Asian Cricket Council titles.

It should be noted that in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India, the Pakistan team could not make it to the semi-finals and lost 5 of their 9 matches.