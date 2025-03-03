While ordinary cricket fans are sad and angry about the disappointing performance of the host Pakistani team in the Champions Trophy 2025, showbiz personalities are also expressing their displeasure.

Actress Sonia Hussain answered questions from the participants in a special transmission of the Champions Trophy of a private television show.

When the host asked her who her favorite players are, the actress replied that Babar Azam was very popular earlier, but not now.

Actress Sonia Hussain added that however, I cannot remember the names of the players who are my favorites at the moment.

The actress described Pakistan’s performance in the Champions Trophy as disappointing and said that the fans’ hearts are broken by this performance.

It should be remembered that the teams of India, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand have reached the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

The first semi-final will be held in Dubai on March 4, in which the teams of India and Australia will compete, while the second will be held on March 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore between South Africa and New Zealand.

The final will be played on March 9 between the winning teams in the semi-finals. If India reaches the final, the match will be in Dubai, otherwise the final will be in Lahore.