GALLE: Virat Kohli of India, who has been in a protracted slump, is still one of the top players in the world of cricket, according to Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who said on Friday that Kohli should get all the support he needs to bounce back to his batting form.

Since he hasn’t scored a century since 2019, Kohli has come under scrutiny for his prolonged dry spell and had his future called into doubt. He has been rested for the forthcoming One Day International and Twenty20 series in the West Indies.

However, Babar shared a photo of the two athletic opponents on Thursday with the remark, “This too shall pass. Fans praised the Pakistan batsman for supporting the former India skipper with the song “Stay Strong,” which became popular online.

Before his team’s first Test match in Sri Lanka, “Difficult) times can fall on you as a player as well,” Babar said.