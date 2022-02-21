LAHORE: After the elimination of ill-fated Karachi Kings from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, skipper Babar Azam has finally spoken up on the franchise’s terrible campaign throughout this season.

The Babar Azam-led side, who were the only team to have the longest streak of defeats with eight consecutive losses in the tournament, created another unwanted PSL record on Sunday after losing to Quetta Gladiators on Sunday.

Today, in his latest tweet, the King’s skipper admitted that his squad couldn’t do well at their end but there was still so much to “reflect, learn and improve” on from the experience.

Pledging to come back stronger in the next PSL edition, Babar expressed gratitude towards his and Karachi Kings fans for supporting and believing in the team despite their misfortune.

We did not hold up our end. Lots to reflect, learn & improve from this entire experience of #PSL7. In sha Allah, we will come back stronger. Also, quite grateful to all the fans for their immense support and belief. #KarachiKings pic.twitter.com/EdOy9sVaAy — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 20, 2022

The Gladiators thrashed Karachi Kings by 23 runs in match 28 of the PSL at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, after which the latter was also eliminated from the race to the playoffs in the tournament, with only two points in 10 games