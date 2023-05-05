Pakistan’s cricket sensation and captain, Babar Azam, has yet again made history by achieving an impressive milestone. In the latest news, Babar Azam has become the fastest cricketer to reach 5000 ODI runs, surpassing some of the game’s greatest players like Viv Richards and Virat Kohli.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has achieved another record.

Babar Azam is a force to be reckoned with in the world of cricket, and his latest achievement only cements his place as one of the greatest batsmen in the game’s history. Babar Azam completed his 5000 ODI runs in just 97 innings, making him the first player to reach this milestone in under 100 innings. This is a feat that even some of the greatest players like Kohli, Amla, and Richards were unable to achieve.

Some of the greatest achievements of Babar Azam in cricket:

Fastest to score 2000, 3000, 4000, and 5000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Became the No.1 ranked T20I batsman in the world in 2018 and held the position for a year. First Pakistani player to score 5 consecutive ODI centuries. Fastest to reach 1000 T20I runs in terms of innings played. The only player to score 50+ runs in each of his first five innings as a T20I captain. First Pakistani captain to score a century in a T20I match. Second-fastest Pakistani batsman to reach 1000 Test runs. Youngest Pakistani player to score a century in a Test match. Named as the captain of the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year for 2020. First Pakistani player to score a century in a World Cup match since 2011.

These are just some of the many remarkable achievements of Babar Azam in cricket. He is considered one of the best batsmen in the world and has a bright future ahead of him.

The previous record was held by South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who achieved this feat in 101 matches. Babar Azam, on the other hand, managed to reach this milestone in just 76 matches, which is another incredible achievement.

Babar Azam’s consistency with the bat is what sets him apart from other players. He has been a key player for Pakistan in all formats of the game and has led the team from the front as the captain. His performances have been instrumental in Pakistan’s recent success in ODI cricket.

Here are the rankings of players in cricket history who completed the first 5000 ODI runs: Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 97 innings Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 101 innings Viv Richards (West Indies) – 114 innings Virat Kohli (India) – 114 innings David Warner (Australia) – 115 innings Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 125 innings Brian Lara (West Indies) – 129 innings Sourav Ganguly (India) – 131 innings Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 132 innings Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 136 innings These rankings are based on the number of innings taken by each player to complete the first 5000 ODI runs. Babar Azam currently holds the record for being the fastest to achieve this milestone. Conclusion:

Babar Azam’s latest achievement is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and talent. He has become a role model for young cricketers around the world and has set an example of how consistent hard work can lead to success. As Babar Azam continues to break records and achieve new milestones, cricket fans worldwide eagerly wait to see what he will achieve next.

