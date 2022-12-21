Babar Azam has recently solidified his position as one of the top batsmen in international cricket, and his Test performances have been especially noteworthy. He has been an important player for Pakistan in the longest format of the game, routinely scoring runs and directing the batting attack.

His ascent to the second spot in the ICC Test batting rankings is a result of his steady play and versatility in how he responds to different situations and opponents. It’s a fantastic accomplishment for him, and he’ll want to keep up his strong play going forward to keep his spot among the best batsmen in the world.

In the most recent rankings, Babar Azam, who had 875 rating points—61 less than Labuschagne—moved closer to Labuschagne.

In the meantime, the English batsmen were recognised for their outstanding efforts after dominating the hosts Pakistan in the just finished three-match Test series.

Harry Brook, the Player of the Series, moved up 11 spots to tie Jermaine Blackwood of the West Indies for 44th place.

Ben Stokes, the captain of England, moved up two spots to claim 23rd rank, while Ollie Pope took 28th.

The England team lead by Ben Stokes completed their first-ever clean sweep of a domestic series against Pakistan early on Day 4 of the fourth Test.

Pakistan and its supporters would have been disappointed because they were unable to win any matches in the Test series against England. This would have been a particularly difficult outcome to accept because it is uncommon for a team to be thoroughly defeated in their home nation.