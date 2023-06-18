National cricket team captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan have reached Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Captain Babar Azam and wicket keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan can be seen in front of Masjid Nabawi on social networking site Twitter, both cricketers took a picture with their Arab fan which is going viral on social media.

Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Batter are staying in Saudi Arabia along with their mother and wife to fulfill their holy duty.

Due to the payment of Hajj, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had granted special permission to the two cricketers, exempting them from participating in the ongoing training camp in Lahore.

Rizwan and Babar Azam will rejoin the team in Karachi in the first week of July to prepare for the upcoming Test tour against Sri Lanka.

It should be noted that a large number of Pakistani pilgrims, including Babar Azam and Rizwan, are reaching Saudi Arabia to achieve the blessing of Hajj.