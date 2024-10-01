Lahore: Babar Azam has resigned from the ODI captaincy of the national cricket team.

Babar Azam wrote in his resignation that he is ready to play the role and fulfill the responsibility as a player after leaving the captaincy and also wants to focus on his performances.

Babar Azam wrote that the experience of captaincy has been good but the workload has increased, I am proud of what I have achieved so far and ready to serve as a batsman in the future.

The batsman wrote that now he wants to reduce the workload and spend time with his family. It should be noted that Babar Azam was leading the ODI team of the national team at that time.