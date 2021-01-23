Karachi: Pakistan’s Test skipper Babar Azam recalled those days when he was a ball-picker and used to line-up to meet cricket stars.

Speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Babar said he still remembers the moment when he was a ball-picker during Pakistan vs South Africa – second Test in Lahore.

“I still remember the moment when I used to come to the stadium as a ball-picker just to meet cricket stars. In 2007, I was a ball-picker when South Africa played the second Test of the series against Pakistan. It was a different experience being on the other side of the boundary and watching cricketers putting their heart and soul in winning the game,” he said.

Babar also recalled Inzamam-ul-Haq’s frustrating moment in the dressing room when he got out missing Javed Miandad’s record by just two runs. “I was there near the dressing room and it was Inzam Bhai’s last match. He got out in that match and missed Miandad’s record by just two runs. He came to the dressing and threw his bat in frustration, that moment is still fresh in my eyes,” he shared.

The 26-years-old cricketer is now confident to lead Pakistan strongly against South Africa when they take on each other in the first Test from January 26. “I have achieved my dream in these last 14 years. Now, I am the captain of Pakistan and my focus is to lead my team from the front,” he concluded.