According to Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, Pakistan’s star batter and skipper Babar Azam is now going through a hard patch with his form, which has Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup “somewhat concerned.”

Babar only scored 68 runs in six innings during the 2022 Asia Cup.

A press statement for Mahela Jayawardena’s ICC review stated, “It was a rare wobble for one of the most reliable T20I bats of his generation, and it’s a streak that cost him the No. 1 slot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I batters’ rankings.”

What guidance does Jayawardene have for Babar Azam?

Mahela Jayawardene, a former captain of Sri Lanka who, in his prime, alternated between batting and leading the team, offered Babar some wise counsel on managing the dual responsibilities of leading the team and being the best hitter.

Prior to the ICC T20 World Cup, he emphasized the need to prevent “undue pressure” on the Pakistan captain.

When you have a player of his caliber, Jayawardene advised, “Try not to put pressure on him.”

When it comes to the World Cup, he continued, “you want your finest player to be confident and at ease.”

Being the leader and the top batsman for one’s team are not simple tasks, according to Jayawardene.

He clarified that everything is good “as long as they are not placing undue pressure on him,” though.

He actually suggested to Babar that he keep batting and captaincy separate.

Forget about his captaincy going into the World Cup, he advised.