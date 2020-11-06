Famed commentator Nasser Hussain has claimed that Pakistan star Babar Azam has a “slight technical problem” in his batting, which he needs to fix – just as Indian captain Virat Kohli had earlier in his career – in order to become a truly elite player.

“He does have a slight technical problem in the area just outside off stump – a little bit like Kohli had when he first came to England and was found out,” Hussain is quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Hussain also opined that Azam performs well in T20I and ODI formats but needs to be consistent in Test cricket in order to match Kohli

“In white-ball cricket he’s up there with the best of them. He’s up near the top of the rankings in T20Is, and in 50-over cricket he is exceptional too,” he said.

“He just needs that consistency in Test cricket to be up there with the likes of Virat Kohli. Babar’s done that for six to nine months so far. He just needs to be consistent for a longer period of time