Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan across all formats, is one victory away from setting a new mark in the game’s shortest format.

At the fourth T20I match between his team and New Zealand on Thursday (today), Babar will have the chance to cement his status as the captain with the most victories.

With 42 victories, Babar is currently tied for the record with Asghar Afghan of Afghanistan and Eoin Morgan of England. In 69 T20 Internationals, the 28-year-old has captained the Green Shirts.

Under his leadership, Pakistan advanced to the semifinals of two consecutive T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022, where they placed second.

Babar hit his third T20I century at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during the second T20I match against the Black Caps.

Rohit Sharma, an Indian cricketer who presently leads the International Cricket Council (ICC) list with four hundreds, is on the verge of being surpassed by Babar.

Only he has more over one tonne in the format among batters from Pakistan. Babar now ranks among the hitters with the most T20I tonnes thanks to his hundred.

Babar Azam completed his half-century throughout the game in just 36 balls before slamming 51 runs off the next 22 deliveries, including 36 runs off the final three overs.

He reached 100 runs off the final ball of the innings by slamming James Neesham for two fours and a six in the final over.