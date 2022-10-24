Following a heartbreaking loss to archrival India in their opening encounter of the 2017 T20 World Cup in Australia, Pakistani captain Babar Azam extended special encouragement to Mohammad Nawaz and the rest of the Men in Green.

“Nawaz, I believe you will win this match. You relieved some pressure and brought the game closer.I appreciate it. Azam inspired the rest of the team by urging them to move past their defeat and keep up their strong play.

In a video published by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Azam was heard telling a group of discouraged players in the locker room that the game had been good and that they would learn from their mistakes (PCB).

The Green Shirts still had a lot more important matches to play, so Azam urged the players, “We have to keep together, remember that.”After a thrilling match, India overcame Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup’s Super 12.

India required 16 runs to reach their 160-run target against Pakistan in the final over, which was bowled by Mohammad Nawaz. India reached its goal with the final ball and defeated Pakistan by four wickets.