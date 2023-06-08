Former national cricket team mentor Matthew Hayden has termed captain Babar Azam, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli as the greatest players of the present era.

During the ICC Test Championship final match, the question was asked, ‘What advantage can Australia have over India?’, to which former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden highlighted the importance of getting runs on the board, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, and Appreciated Babar Azam’s batting skills.

“All three batsmen are modern-day greats for me,” said Matthew Hayden.

He said that Smith is known for his unorthodox but effective batting style, scoring runs consistently and putting pressure on the opposition bowlers.

Similarly, Babar Azam has become one of the most exciting batsmen in international cricket. His beautiful stroke play, timing, and ability to play long innings have made him popular. Babar’s impressive statistics and consistent performances have cemented his place among the top batsmen in the world.