Shadab Khan stated on Thursday that Babar Azam was still the captain and was simply taking a break, dispelling any rumours that he was contending for the position.

Our captain, Babar Azam, is currently dozing off. Shadab responded to a question at the post-match press conference by saying, “Babar Azam is the king, and I am his minister. Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, eliminated Shadab’s Pakistan Premier League (PSL) team Islamabad United.

Shadab Khan was chosen by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lead the team in the three-match T20 series as Babar Azam and other senior players took a break.

The PCB’s action has sparked rumours that it is testing players for the captaincy position and that the top batter may lose the position in one format.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was initially expected to captain the team, but following his cryptic post, the selection committee chose Shadab Khan to take the helm for the Afghanistan series to be played in Sharjah.

Shadab responded that the Afghan team was a good T20 team and was anticipating a good series against them when questioned about the difficulties of the UAE tour.

We must play confident cricket, said Shadab.

Shadab will be in charge of a team that is comparatively young because numerous PSL players are already on the roster.

To “maintain consistency,” the PCB has also named Mohammad Yousuf as the acting head coach and batting coach for the brief Sharjah tour in addition to the series.

Yousuf has been a hitting instructor with the national team and the National High-Performance Center since last year.