In today’s international cricket match versus Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam amassed 11000 runs. In 251 innings, he completed this achievement.

As Virat Kohli reached the 11k club in 261 innings, Babar outperformed him.Sunil Gavaskar and Javed Miandad, two legends of the game, reached the milestone in 262 and 266 innings, respectively.