Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, had another successful season with the bat, earning him the title of ODI Player of the Year from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

For the second year in a row, the 28-year-old has won the honour.

With the bat, Babar was at his greatest best in the 50-over game, finishing the year with 679 runs from nine matches at an average of 84.87, three centuries, and five half-centuries. Only one game was exempt from a major score, though.

Since taking the reign in July 2021, his accomplishments have also helped him maintain the top spot on the Batter’s list.

He also had his finest run as the ODI team’s captain in 2022, guiding Pakistan to 8 victories in 9 games with their lone defeat coming against Australia in Lahore.

In retaliation, Babar scored a century in just 73 balls in the subsequent game to help Pakistan defeat the visiting Australians and tie the series at 1-1. This was the fastest century Babar had ever made in an ODI.

Babar Azam was just elected captain of the ICC’s “ODI Team of the Year” in addition to being named the “ODI Player of the Year” for his nearly flawless record.

Richard Illingworth was named “Umpire of the Year” by the ICC, Tahlia McGrath was named “Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year” by the ICC, Marco Jansen was named “Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year” by the ICC, Suryakumar Yadav was named “Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year,” and India’s Renuka Singh was named “Emerging Women’