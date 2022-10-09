Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, tied the record set by Indian batter Virat Kohli with his 28th T20I half-century.

In Christchurch, the outstanding batsman scored an unbeaten 79 to help Pakistan upset New Zealand by six wickets

Babar played the same number of innings that Kohli did to attain the milestone. With 84 innings, both batters are at the top of this unusual list.

The captain now ranks joint third among batters in the format with his 12th half-century score while chasing.

The top performer is currently third, after Australia’s Warner and India’s captain Kohli (19).Babar has scored 11 of his 12 half-centuries when chasing, which is now tied for the second-highest total with Warner. Only Kohli holds the top spot with 15 of these scores.