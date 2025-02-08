Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues to struggle against Kiwi spinner Michael Bracewell. In the first match of the ongoing tri-nation tournament in Lahore, New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell dismissed Babar Azam for the seventh time in international cricket. Babar Azam was dismissed for 10 runs. Earlier, Michael Bracewell had dismissed Babar Azam once in ODIs and Tests and four times in T20Is.