During the opening ODI match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal praised captain Babar Azam for scoring important runs and resisting giving in to pressure from the opposition.

Akmal appreciated Babar’s performance and his amazing mental prowess when speaking on his YouTube channel.

“It’s not always simple for a batter to keep going and maintain the momentum once his preceding batsman enters the pavilion. Only the mentally toughest player—and unquestionably Babar—can handle such a circumstance with success. He is skilled at scoring runs that will help the team win. His 86-run partnership was significant and equally important, according to Kamran Akmal.

“If Pakistan had lost consecutive wickets at that point, it must have been easier for New Zealand to dominate Pakistan once more. Babar was unfortunate to remain stranded at 49 despite playing well, the speaker continued.

Pakistan took a 1-0 series lead on Thursday after defeating New Zealand in the first one-day international by a margin of five wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

With a 124-run partnership, Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq laid a strong foundation for Pakistan’s batting performance throughout the game. Rizwan’s little cameo near the end and Babar’s strong performance helped Pakistan easily win the match.

On Saturday, the second ODI between the two teams will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.