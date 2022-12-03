WASHINGTON: On Friday, Northrop Grumman Corp unveiled the first of a new class of long-range stealth nuclear bombers for the United States Air Force, the B-21 “Raider” plane. The B-21 was unveiled at Northrop’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, in a grand ceremony that allowed the general public to see the new bomber for the first time.

The B-21, which shares a “flying wing” design with its predecessor, the B-2, will be able to deploy both conventional and nuclear missiles anywhere over the world with the aid of long-range and mid-air refuelling capabilities. Each aircraft was anticipated to cost $550 million in 2010 dollars, which is around $750 million in today’s inflation-adjusted values.

The US Air Force intended to begin replacing B-1 and B-2 bombers by purchasing at least 100 of the aircraft.When Northrop won the 2015 contract to produce the bomber, it bested a team that included Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp.

Among the more than 400 suppliers spread across 40 states include the engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, GKN Aerospace, BAE Systems, and Spirit Aerosystems. Given its connectivity with other aircraft and ease of integration of future weapons into its systems architecture, Northrop refers to the aircraft as a sixth-generation aircraft.

Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems sector vice president and general manager Doug Young stated in an interview that the B-21 also boasts more robust, stealth-enabling low visible surface material that will require less repair and reduce operations costs and downtime to a minimal.

The presentation included the new bomber’s first videos and photos. Until now, only artist renderings have been made public.