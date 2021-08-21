By Gul Nayab

ISLAMABAD: The parents and relatives of 10-year-old Azmat Nasir — who was murdered by unknown persons in the Siliharang valley of Sub-Division Yasin in Ghizer District about three months ago — are losing hope for getting justice as the killers still remain at large.

According to police sources, the incident was result of reenactment of the famous Turkish drama ‘Artugrul Ghazi’, whose characters were played in the crime scene and similar tools were used to stab the victim. The police claimed to have resolved the case within a week and said that they have collected the information about the whereabouts of the alleged killer. “Around dozens of people are interrogated by the police in the area, and all evidence was finalized,” stated the source, stressing that police were putting all out efforts to bring this case to logical conclusion.

Sharing his views about the case, Yasin Assistant Commissioner (AC) Iqbal Jan promised to play his role to ensure immediate provision of justice to the family of the victim. He said that the investigation about the case was underway and the police were actively pursuing the case. Jan urged the youth of the region to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to bring the case to its logical conclusion.

Earlier on Friday, the youth and activists from Gilgit-Baltistan took on to the Twitter to condemn the alleged failure of police in arresting the suspect, and demanded immediate provision of justice to the victim. #justice4Azmat was widely circulated on the social networking site, dubbing it with other heinous crimes that were committed in the region in the recent past. They questioned the abilities of police to deal with the crimes in a less populated area. The netizens were also concerned over increasing crime rate in the region and urged the law enforcement agencies to take practical measures to contain the crime.

Earlier in June, Azmat was found brutally killed and stabbed close to his home. His body was dumped under a rock and the logo ‘IYI’ used in Turkish drama ‘Artugrul Ghazi’ was drawn near to the rock where Azmat was dumped.