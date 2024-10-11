Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of being a propaganda party by alleging that the PTI had nurtured propaganda groups to spread chaos in the country.

Speaking to reporters outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), the minister blamed the PTI’s social media team for pedaling lies through social media platforms, adding that as many as 500 SIMs were given to social media influencers of the PTI to maintain an environ of permanent chaos in Pakistan.

The minister said that she was satisfied with the performance of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which, she said, assisted the court to ascertain truth in her fake video case.

Directing her criticism at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, she said the KP House in Islamabad was being used as a shelter to rebel against the government and Pakistan.

In her concluding remarks, she praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for bringing inflation down and standing with the people of Punjab by reducing prices of essentials.