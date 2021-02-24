KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali on Tuesday said that the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has become one of the top leagues in the cricketing world, adding that all top players are eager to participate in the tournament.

Talking to Geo Super, the 36-year-old said that Lahore Qalandars are favourites to win PSL this season. “The way they’ve started and the way Hafeez is batting, with Fakhar regaining his form, the Qalandars are looking very strong. If they continue to play like this then they’re surely going to be the most favorite side this season,” Azhar said.

“I am also a Lahori so I would like to see Qalandars lifting the PSL trophy but at the end of the day, every team is representing Pakistan so, whoever wins the PSL, Pakistan Cricket will be the ultimate winner.”

The top-order batsman, who led Lahore Qalandars in first edition of the league, said that the PSL, since its inception, has produced good talent for country and he’s hoping to see the same this season as well.

“I’ve seen some good fast bowling talent this time especially Mohammad Wasim junior of Islamabad United or the one who made debut for Lahore (Salman Mirza),” he said.

“Lahore has also introduced some good fast bowlers in past like Haris Rauf, they’re now a balanced side and the players found in development program have transformed as well, so they’re also producing good results now,” Azhar added.

The former Pakistan captain said that PSL has become one of the top leagues in the cricketing world and players from all over the world are eager to participate in it.