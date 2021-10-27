Islamabad : Azerbaijan support Pakistan on Kashmir issue and it must be resolved according to the United Nations (UN) resolution.

Azerbaijan consider Pakistan a close friend and a brotherly country and soon students exchange programs, cultural events and joint research in various fields will be carried out to promote people to people contact.

Pakistan supported Azerbaijan on the recent patriotic war of Azerbaijan, this was stated by Khazar Farhadov, the ambassador of republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, while addressing the students of international relations department during his visit to National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar HI(M), Director General Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Pro-Rector Acad Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan, Pro Rector Research Dr. Zubair Ghauri, Dean Social Sciences Dr. Mustafeez Alvi, HoD IR, faculty members and large number of students also attended the session.

Ambassador said that people of Azerbaijan love the people of Pakistan and they raised the Pakistani flags after the victory of patriotic war. He said that Pakistan IT, medicine and agri sectors have very much potential and both the country can work together to enhance the bilateral trade relations. Earlier, the ambassador met with Rector NUML in his office and discussed the topics of mutual interest. Both the leaders were agreed to start student exchange programs and between NUML and Azerbaijan university.