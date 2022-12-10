ISLAMABAD: The PTI senator Azam Swati’s farmhouse has been shut by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) because it was being built illegally in the Islamabad .

The senior politician ignored numerous show-cause orders, according to the CDA, and a court in the case revoked a stay order. It stated that owners of 70 other farmhouses had received show-cause notices for breaking the building by-laws.

The final warning was delivered to Mr. Swati on November 16 for failing to follow the guidelines despite receiving four letters over the course of the previous six years for illegally building a basement and other breaches, it stated.

The CDA warned Mr. Swati that if he didn’t remove the unauthorised structures, they would pursue legal action. As per CDA, four farmhouses in the Islamabad have been sealed by authorities for breaking the law.

The issue has also been raised by Senator Azam Swati in a standing committee of the Senate. The committee was exempted from taking any further action after learning that the case was still ongoing in court when the CDA’s report was presented.

The CDA’s building control cell and the municipal administration committee sealed the farmhouses after the court lifted a stay order obtained by Ms. Swati.