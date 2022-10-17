ISLAMABAD: In the “controversial tweets” case, a local court in Islamabad on Monday ordered PTI Senator Azam Swati to be detained for three days.After his extra day of physical remand came to an end, the PTI leader was brought before senior civil judge Muhammad Shabbir’s bench.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prayed for the recovery of the tweet Swati posted, according to Swati’s attorney Babar Awan, who testified in court during the hearing. In court, he also asserted that the senator suffered a fracture and an injury to one of his fingers.

The prosecutor, on the other hand, asked the court to allow a three-day physical remand of the senator. The court, however, denied the plea and instead placed Swati under a three-day judicial remand.

Before the senator was placed on judicial remand, his attorney Awan pleaded with the court to let him appear before the senator’s next court appearance at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

The court first denied Awan’s request, but after hearing from his attorney that he needed to talk with him, the FIA was requested to bring Swati earlier than expected.The court also extended Azam Khan Swati’s physical detention for one day on Sunday.

On October 13, the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing (CCW) arrested Swati at his residence in Islamabad. He was then brought before senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti’s court in the federal capital, which authorised a two-day detention.

Subsequently, a case was filed against Swati due to the “controversial” tweets by the agency’s cybercrime unit.