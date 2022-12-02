ISLAMABAD: The Quetta police detained PTI leader Azam Swati on Friday in connection with a separate Balochistan complaint brought against him because of his divisive remarks at the party’s Rawalpindi showdown.

For questioning on the case, the police team has brought the outspoken PTI politician to Balochistan.

The news comes a day after a district and sessions court granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a 14-day judicial remand in the contentious Twitter case.

In its plea, the FIA informed the court that it had finished its investigation and that no additional research was required.

After his party conducted a power show in the neighbouring city of Rawalpindi, the FIA arrested the PTI chairman from his farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, an Islamabad suburb.

The 74-year-old congressman was detained twice in more over a month after receiving post-arrest bail in a contentious tweets case from a court in the nation’s capital last month.

Through Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman of the Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC), the FIA has filed a first information report (FIR) in response to the state’s complaint.