KARACHI: National cricketer Azam Khan shared memory with Virat Kohli’s bat which he received from the Indian skipper last year.

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring hard-hitting batsman shared a picture holding a gifted bat from Kohli. Azam, who is the son of former Pakistani captain Moin Khan, is currently the latest hard-hitting sensation in Pakistan. He has played Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Quetta Gladiators and will continue with them this year.