Ayushmann Khurrana, who performs both as an actor and a singer, recently disclosed that Indian Idol 2 had turned him down.

Ayushmann is a multifaceted performer who excels in both singing and acting. He acknowledges that he has always aspired to be a singing actor. He never aspired to be an actor who could also sing.

The Dream Girl actor told: “I always wanted to be an actor who sings, not a singer who acts.”

“My thoughts were very organised. I was able to host numerous talent shows like India’s Got Talent and music events thanks to my love of music and musical bent of mind.

“Though radio and anchoring were just a step towards my goal, my ultimate ambition of being a part of the Hindi film industry.”

He went on to say that he had appeared on numerous reality TV series.

“I almost took part in these reality shows, in addition to hosting them. I was eliminated from Indian Idol 2.

Ayushamann Khurrana has drawn inspiration from rejection. He acknowledges that he has picked up knowledge from them. He also credits those “rejections” for forming him into the person he is today.