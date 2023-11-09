Actress Ayeza Khan deleted her social media post in favor of Palestine. Ayeza Khan is the popular Pakistani actress who has the most followers on Instagram with more than 13 million followers. After Israel’s barbaric bombing of Gaza, fans believed that the actress must have voiced against Israel. Will pick it up.

No statement was given by the actress on social media in this regard, after which she was criticized by social media users.

After the criticism, Ayeza Khan shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday night in which she responded to a question about not posting anything related to Palestine. Why didn’t Ayeza raise her voice on the situation in Palestine? The actress broke her silence on the questions

He wrote in the post ‘I know that praying for Palestinians daily is better than posting, please pray as much as you can and refrain from pointing fingers and criticizing others on this platform. Everyone has children and loved ones and we can all feel the grief (of the oppression of the Palestinians)’.

In her post, Ayeza further wrote ‘We can’t even imagine what pain they all are going through but I believe in my Lord and I hope Allah will give them justice very soon, Ameen’.

Intensification of Israeli attacks on Gaza, bombing camps and hospitals, including mosques

However, the reason behind the deletion of this post by actress Ayeza Khan has not been revealed yet.

It should be noted that since October 7, the number of Palestinians martyred by Israeli bombing has increased to more than 10,569.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 4 thousand 324 children, 2 thousand 823 women, and 649 elderly people have been killed so far by the Israeli bombardment.