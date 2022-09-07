Ayesha Zehri is the first woman to hold the position after being selected by the Balochistan government as deputy commissioner of Naseerabad.

Ayesha Zehri, an obedient official who was commended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for her exceptional services, has been nominated by the Balochistan government as the Deputy Commissioner of the Naseerabad district.

After the severe weather on August 26, Ayesha Zehri and a team of volunteers were able to save the lives of hundreds of trapped passengers in Bolan.

She also saved many other passengers’ lives by providing timely water and food deliveries.