In a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Ayesha Gulalai Wazir, a former member of the National Assembly (MNA) and a “estranged” member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), pleaded with the judge to take suo moto notice of the PTI’s “campaign against the country’s armed forces” and order the filing of a “treason” case against the party

Additionally, she has urged that Imran be included to the Exit Control List and that the PTI be blacklisted (ECL).

The PTI chairman, who is also a former prime minister, allegedly intends to turn the populace against the military, according to Gulalai. She emphasised, “We cannot afford to keep silent in this circumstance

It’s important to remember that Gulalai and Imran were both involved in a “controversy” just a few years ago over allegedly filthy text messages sent by the latter to the former.