When asked about her “connection” to Shoaib Malik, rumours of which had circulated since the time they engaged in a seductive photoshoot and up until his and Sania Mirza’s divorce rumours made news, actor and anchor Ayesha Omar said she “will never be drawn to a married man.” She further emphasised that the issue over her allegedly “revealing” photo shoot with Malik originated in India and not Pakistan.

Omar discussed being held responsible for Mirza and Malik’s reported split in an interview with former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on his chat show. She also said that her 2021 photoshoot was exaggerated.

Images of the two that were taken for a magazine have been widely shared online with outrageous accusations. Also, there were rumours that Malik would wed Omar, which the Bulbulay star denied in the previous year.

Omar has now responded to Akhtar’s query over her relationship to Malik by saying, “A married or committed man will never pique my interest. It goes without saying that everyone knows who I am.” Omar questioned “Who said that” when Akhtar described her photo shoot with Shoaib Malik as “extremely exposing.” It subsequently “created a tremendous uproar,” the host alleged. “Woh yahan nahi thi,” Ayesha said, “(It was not here) across the border thi.”

Since last year, rumours of Malik and Mirza’s reported divorce have been spreading. While neither have made their relationship status public, Omar broke her silence last year when Malik was mentioned. She responded to a remark asking, “Do you guys intend on getting married?” on an Instagram post. Omar answered “nahin jee No, Bilkul.We have the phrase “Un kee shadi hoe we hai” and “Wo apni biwi kay sath bohut khush hai.” No, not at all. Shoaib Malik or Sania Mirza are to be respected in particular. He enjoys his wife and is a contented husband. My admiration is at its highest for both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza.