ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq lied with a lot of confidence regarding his statement over Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured by Pakistan.Addressing the National Assembly, Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan gave a befitting reply to India after the Pulwama incident and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) hit the enemy after entering their territory.

The federal minister said the government will only hold dialogues with the opposition on national issues, not on corruption cases. Everyone has right to disagreement but the state should not be subjected to criticism, he said while adding that the opposition cannot remove Prime Minister Imran Khan till January 2028.

Let it be known that PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, while speaking to a private channel, claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said during a meeting that if Pakistan did not release Indian pilot Abhinandan, India would attack Pakistan at 09:00 PM. NNI