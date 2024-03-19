Social media influencer and actress Rabia Kulsoom says that Aurat March is not about hatred towards men but about the rights of women.

Actress Rabia Kulsoom recently participated in a podcast where she openly opposed the Aurat March.

The actress expressed her thoughts regarding the Women’s March and said, “I feel that feminism is not reaching the people it is meant for, if a person living in the interior of the country sees a placard that says Find your own socks if you think it’s been delivered the right way, and if it has been, it’s been delivered in the wrong way, read the placard and he’ll hit his wife three more times.

He said, “Put up your socks, heat your own food, come out, feminism is far ahead of that, I don’t like the direction the women’s march is going, the women’s march is not the name of hatred towards men, it is the name of women’s rights.” He wants to give his daughter education and job rights.

The actress said my husband also heats food for me and looks after the child, I also do his work, domestic violence should be discussed, no matter what happens, you cannot raise a hand on a woman.